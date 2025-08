GATLINBURG, TENN. — Arriba Capital has arranged a $40 million construction loan for a Marriot-branded hotel in downtown Gatlinburg. Dubbed The Scoundrel, the hotel will act as the gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The new hotel will total 128 rooms and will operate under the Marriot Tribute Portfolio brand. The borrower is a locally based, private hospitality and development group. A construction timeline was not disclosed.