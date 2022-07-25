Arriba Capital Arranges $63.9M Construction Loan for AC Hotel by Marriott in Downtown Seattle
SEATTLE — Arriba Capital has closed an $63.9 million syndicated construction loan for the development of an AC Hotel by Marriott in downtown Seattle. The borrower is a privately held hospitality management and development group based in the Southeast.
Situated in the South Lake Union neighborhood, the hotel will feature 200 guest rooms.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.