The voco Darwin Hotel in Atlanta opened in 2022 and features 111 rooms.
Arriba Capital Provides $17.9M Refinancing for Darwin Hotel in Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Arriba Capital has provided a $17.9 million loan for the refinancing of voco The Darwin Hotel, a 111-room hospitality property located in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. The name of the locally based borrower was not disclosed.

The Darwin Hotel opened in 2022, according to multiple local media outlets, and features a versatile bar space that transitions from serving coffee to cocktails, a rotating pop-up chef program, fire pits, seating areas and an additional bar space that opens into a central courtyard.

Arriba Capital has financed two voco hotels by IHG, including The Darwin Hotel.

