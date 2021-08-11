REBusinessOnline

Arriba Capital Provides $18.5M Construction Loan for New Hotel in Nashville

Posted on by in Hospitality, Loans, Southeast, Tennessee

Hyatt Place

The Hyatt Place hotel will have 130 rooms with an average of 350 square feet.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Arriba Capital has provided an $18.5 million construction loan for a new Hyatt Place hotel in Nashville. In addition to the construction loan, Arriba arranged a complex ground lease on the property. Hyatt Place hotel will have 130 rooms with an average size of 350 square feet. One of the hotel amenities includes a fitness center.

The borrower, Rev Par Cos., is a privately held hospitality management and development group based in the Southeast. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Arriba Capital has financed multiple projects for the borrower.

