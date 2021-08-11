Arriba Capital Provides $18.5M Construction Loan for New Hotel in Nashville
NASHVILLE, TENN. — Arriba Capital has provided an $18.5 million construction loan for a new Hyatt Place hotel in Nashville. In addition to the construction loan, Arriba arranged a complex ground lease on the property. Hyatt Place hotel will have 130 rooms with an average size of 350 square feet. One of the hotel amenities includes a fitness center.
The borrower, Rev Par Cos., is a privately held hospitality management and development group based in the Southeast. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Arriba Capital has financed multiple projects for the borrower.
