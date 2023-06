CHARLESTON, S.C. — Arizona-based Arriba Capital has provided a $20 million loan for the construction of Element by Westin, a hotel development currently underway in Charleston.

Located at 4865 N. Arco Lane, the property will feature 125 rooms. Amenities will include complimentary breakfast, swimming pool, fitness center, bar, guest laundry room and sundries shop.

Contender Development is the borrower and developer.