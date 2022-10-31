Arriba Capital Provides $37.4M Construction Loan for Dual-Branded Downtown Houston Hotel

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Loans, Texas

HOUSTON — Arizona-based investment banking firm Arriba Capital has provided a $37.4 million construction loan for a dual-branded hotel that will be located at 1514 Leeland St. in downtown Houston. The hotel will total 221 rooms under the Home2 Suites by Hilton and Tru by Hilton brands and offer shared amenities such as a lobby bar, breakfast dining areas, meeting space, an outdoor pool, fitness room, laundry facilities and a market pantry. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2024. The borrower and developer is Houston-based PA Hospitality, which will also manage the property. Hall Structured Finance provided the loan.