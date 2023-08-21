Monday, August 21, 2023
The new dual-branded hotel at 1319 Texas Ave. in downtown Houston is scheduled to open in late 2025.
Arriba Capital Provides $52.5M Construction Loan for Dual-Branded Hotel Project in Downtown Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Arizona-based lender Arriba Capital has provided a $52.5 million construction loan for a dual-branded hotel project that will be located at 1319 Texas Ave. in downtown Houston. The property will feature a total of 275 guestrooms with traditional and extended-stay options under the Holiday Inn Express and Staybridge Suites brands. Shared amenities will include an outdoor pool, meeting and event space, a full-service bar, fitness center, business center and a dining area for complimentary breakfast. Completion is slated for late 2025. The borrower and developer is Houston-based Neway Hospitality.

