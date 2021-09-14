REBusinessOnline

Arrive Logistics Signs Industrial Lease Extension, Expansion at MetCenter in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Arrive Logistics, a locally based freight brokerage firm, has signed a lease extension and expansion at MetCenter Business Park in Austin. The privately held company renewed its 78,000 square feet of space within Buildings 14 and 15 at MetCenter and also leased an additional 38,000 square feet within Building 15. Other tenants at MetCenter, which is owned by Dallas-based Mohr Capital, include Amazon, Ascension Seton, Texas Health & Human Services Commission and Power Home Remodeling.

