Arrow, O’Reilly Development Deliver 158-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — Arrow Senior Living has opened The Summit Senior Living at Chenal Valley in Little Rock. Built by O’Reilly Development, the property is situated in the West Little Rock area and sits on 12 acres near outdoor recreation, shopping and fine dining. The 163,000-square-foot property features 96 independent living units, 44 assisted living units and 18 memory care units. The Summit Senior Living at Chenal Valley is the first Arrow-operated community in Arkansas and the operator’s 35th in the nation.