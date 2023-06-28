Arrow Pneumatics Renews 43,175 SF Industrial Lease in Broadview, Illinois

BROADVIEW, ILL. — Arrow Pneumatics Inc. has signed a renewal for its industrial lease at 2101 W. 21st St. in Broadview, a western suburb of Chicago. The tenant, which manufactures and distributes air preparation products, occupies the entire 43,175-square-foot building. Constructed in 1973, the property features 78 parking spaces and offers convenient access to I-290, I-294 and I-55. Mandy Lewandowski of DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International represented the owners, Welbic III Broadview 21 LLC and Speedwagon Capital Partners. The tenant was self-represented.