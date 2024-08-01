Thursday, August 1, 2024
Pictured is Mallard Point Senior Living in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
AcquisitionsIllinoisIowaMidwestMissouriMultifamilySeniors Housing

Arrow Senior Living Acquires Eight Communities in Midwest Region

by Kristin Harlow

ILLINOIS, IOWA, MISSOURI AND ARKANSAS — St. Charles, Mo.-based Arrow Senior Living has acquired eight seniors housing communities across Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Arkansas. Acquired in June, CedarStone Senior Living and PrairieStone Senior Living, both located in Cedar Falls, Iowa, were developed by Nelson Construction and Development. CedarStone consists of 120 units, including 88 assisted living apartments and 32 memory care residences. PrairieStone consists of 111 units, including 79 assisted living apartments and 32 memory care residences.

Arrow also acquired six independent living communities in partnership with Welltower in early July, adding 654 units to its portfolio. The Cambridge Senior Living in Springfield, Mo., features 115 units. The Gardens at Arkanshire in Springdale, Ark., consists of 80 units. The Montvale Senior Living in Springfield, Ill., features 121 apartments. Curtis Creek Senior Living in Quincy, Ill., totals 120 units. Lastly, Mallard Point Senior Living in Cedar Falls, Iowa, features 114 units, while Walden Place Senior Living in Iowa City totals 104 units.

