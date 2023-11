NEWTOWN, CONN. — Arrowhead Properties has purchased a 17,557-square-foot shopping center that is situated along Church Hill Road in Newtown, located in the southern coastal part of Connecticut. An entity doing business as Church Hill & Queen LLC sold the property for $3.4 million. Bruce Wettenstein of Vidal/Wettenstein represented the seller in the transaction. Joe Wrinn and Garett Palmer of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented Arrowhead Properties.