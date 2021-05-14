Art Gensler, Founder of Global Architecture Firm Gensler, Dies at 85

Art Gensler is pictured here with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The global architecture firm led the design of The Star, the team's mixed-use headquarters facility in Frisco, one of its many projects in Texas.

SAN FRANCISCO — Art Gensler, the founder of the global architecture firm that bore his name, passed away peacefully earlier this week at his home in Mill Valley, Calif. He was 85. Gensler was born in Brooklyn in 1935 and graduated from Cornell University’s College of Architecture, Art and Planning in 1958. Gensler and his wife, Drucilla Cortell Gensler, along with James Follett, co-founded their namesake firm in a one-room office in San Francisco in 1965. Today, Gensler employs more than 6,000 people across 50 offices in Asia, Europe, Australia and the Americas. The firm has designed projects across numerous commercial real estate assets classes in Texas, including the terminal expansion at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport; the redevelopment of the Houston Center office complex; and the ground-up development of The Star, the Dallas Cowboys 25-acre headquarters campus in Frisco.