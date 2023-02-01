Artemis Fine Art Services Signs 59,000 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Dallas

DALLAS — Artemis Fine Art Services, which provides artwork shipping and handling services, has signed a 59,000-square-foot industrial lease at 10405 Shady Trail in northwest Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the building sits on 4.8 acres and totals 116,140 square feet. Adam Graham and Ken Wesson of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Mississippi-based REIT EastGroup Properties, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.