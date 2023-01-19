REBusinessOnline

Artemis Provides $74.7M in Financing for Dual-Branded Hotel Project at Reston Town Center in Metro D.C.

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Loans, North Carolina, Southeast

Completion of the Marriott AC Hotel and Residence Inn project, which will comprise 267 guest rooms, is scheduled for late 2024.

RESTON, VA. — Artemis has provided $74.7 million in financing for the construction of a dual-branded Marriott AC Hotel and Residence Inn at Reston Town Center in Reston, approximately 20 miles northwest of Washington, D.C. Jamie Leachman and Chris Hew of JLL arranged the financing on behalf of the borrow and developer, The Donohoe Cos.

Totaling 267 guest rooms and designed by Atlanta-based Cooper Carry Architects, the project will include a 120-room extended-stay Residence Inn and a 147-room boutique AC Hotel. Additionally, the development will feature 34,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space. Amenities will include a shared lobby, 8,000 square feet of meeting space, an indoor pool and a fitness facility.

Completion of the project, which is already under construction, is scheduled for late 2024. Donohoe Hospitality will operate the hotels, and Complete Building Services will provide facilities management services.

