Built in 2016, Atria at Foster Square totals 155 units in Foster City, Calif.
Artemis Real Estate Partners Acquires 155-Unit Seniors Housing Community Near San Francisco

by Amy Works

FOSTER CITY, CALIF. — Artemis Real Estate Partners has acquired Atria at Foster Square, a 155-unit senior living community located in Foster City, roughly 20 miles southeast of San Francisco. Artemis purchased the property in partnership with the current operator, Atria Senior Living, which will continue to manage the community under its Atria Signature Collection brand. 

Built in 2016, the property was developed as part of a mixed-use master-planned town center. Amenities at the community include a theater, fitness center, activity and game rooms, a library, courtyard, physical therapy space and multiple dining venues. 

Aaron Rosenzweig and Dan Baker of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. 

