Artemis Real Estate Partners Buys 221-Unit Seniors Housing Community in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Artemis Real Estate Partners has purchased Franklin Park Alamo Heights, a 221-unit seniors housing community in San Antonio. Artemis is taking over as equity partner for Chicago-based Harrison Street while retaining Franklin Park as part owner in the joint venture. Franklin Park Alamo Heights features 117 independent living units, 64 assisted living units and 40 memory care units. Richard Swartz, Jay Wagner, Jim Dooley and Jack Griffin of JLL arranged the recapitalization of the property. Allison Holland, also with JLL, arranged a Freddie Mac loan for the new ownership entity. Neither the price nor the amount of the financing were disclosed.