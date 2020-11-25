REBusinessOnline

Artesian Pop-Up Market to Open Within Buckhead Village in Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Leasing Activity, Retail, Southeast

ATLANTA — Village Supply, a pop-up market focusing on women- and minority-owned businesses, will open within Buckhead Village in Atlanta. Vendors will be able to showcase their products at the store, which is situated at 272 Buckhead Ave., between Warby Parker and Bella Cucina. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. The vendor lineup will rotate regularly. The initial lineup includes Cheese Me, which is open through November; Made Leather Co. and Botanical Safari, which will open Black Friday and remain in the store until January 2021; and BreezKakes, which will be open from Dec. 3 to 6.

Jamestown acquired Buckhead Village in July 2019. The 355,646-square-foot property was built in 2014 and features office, retail and restaurant space. The office space is leased to Spanx and No18 coworking. Retailers include Hermes and Tom Ford, as well as entertainment and fitness concepts.

