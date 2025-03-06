Thursday, March 6, 2025
5 Twenty Four and 5 Twenty Five Angliana includes 13 buildings spanning 427,200 square feet across 30 acres in Lexington, Ky.
Article Student Living, Barings Acquire 1,060-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Kentucky

by John Nelson

LEXINGTON, KY. — A joint venture between Article Student Living and Barings has acquired 5 Twenty Four and 5 Twenty Five Angliana, a 1,060-bed student housing development located near the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington. The property includes 13 buildings spanning 427,200 square feet across 30 acres.

The community offers 376 fully furnished units in one- through four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include two fitness centers; two swimming pools with sun decks and lounges; two study centers; private study space; a half basketball court; game room; movie theater; and onsite parking.

The new ownership plans to renovate the community’s amenity spaces and unit interiors. The seller and terms of the transaction were not released.

