Artisan Capital Group Buys 309-Unit Apartment Complex in Suburban Chicago

TINLEY PARK, ILL. — Artisan Capital Group has purchased Edenbridge Apartments in the Chicago suburb of Tinley Park for an undisclosed price. The 309-unit, midrise apartment complex features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a sundeck, clubhouse, playground and pool. John Schorgl of Berkadia arranged acquisition financing through Cohen & Co.