ARTISAN, EOS Residential Acquire 537-Bed Student Housing Community Near Iowa State University 

AMES, IOWA— A joint venture between ARTISAN Capital Group and EOS Residential Investors has acquired Union on Lincoln Way, a 537-bed student housing community located near the Iowa State University campus in Ames. Built in 2018, the property offers 177 fully furnished units in studio through five-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, business center and study rooms. The development also features 11,000 square feet of retail space.

Haverkamp Properties has been tapped to manage the community, which will be rebranded 2700 Lincoln. Improvements to the property’s amenity and common spaces are planned by the new ownership. The seller and terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition involved Freddie Mac financing.