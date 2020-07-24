Arts & Crafts Retailer Michaels to Relocate Office Headquarters to 123,740 SF Space in Irving
IRVING, TEXAS — Michaels, a chain retailer that sells art supplies, hobby accessories and home décor goods, will relocate its office headquarters to a 123,740-square-foot space Royal Ridge III in Irving. Michaels, which has operated out of Irving since 2002, will occupy the entirety of the Class A building. John Brownlee and Michael Williams of JLL represented the landlord, Accesso, in the lease negotiations. Jamie Jennings of Stream Realty Partners and Damian Rivera of ESRP represented Michaels. A timeline for the relocation was not disclosed.
