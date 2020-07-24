REBusinessOnline

Arts & Crafts Retailer Michaels to Relocate Office Headquarters to 123,740 SF Space in Irving

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

Royal-Ridge-III-Irving

Michaels is relocated to Royal Ridge III in Irving, where the retailer has had its headquarters since 2002.

IRVING, TEXAS — Michaels, a chain retailer that sells art supplies, hobby accessories and home décor goods, will relocate its office headquarters to a 123,740-square-foot space Royal Ridge III in Irving. Michaels, which has operated out of Irving since 2002, will occupy the entirety of the Class A building. John Brownlee and Michael Williams of JLL represented the landlord, Accesso, in the lease negotiations. Jamie Jennings of Stream Realty Partners and Damian Rivera of ESRP represented Michaels. A timeline for the relocation was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  