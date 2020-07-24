Arts & Crafts Retailer Michaels to Relocate Office Headquarters to 123,740 SF Space in Irving

Michaels is relocated to Royal Ridge III in Irving, where the retailer has had its headquarters since 2002.

IRVING, TEXAS — Michaels, a chain retailer that sells art supplies, hobby accessories and home décor goods, will relocate its office headquarters to a 123,740-square-foot space Royal Ridge III in Irving. Michaels, which has operated out of Irving since 2002, will occupy the entirety of the Class A building. John Brownlee and Michael Williams of JLL represented the landlord, Accesso, in the lease negotiations. Jamie Jennings of Stream Realty Partners and Damian Rivera of ESRP represented Michaels. A timeline for the relocation was not disclosed.