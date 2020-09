Arx Urban Nears Completion of 36-Unit Workforce Housing Project in Boston

BOSTON — Developer Arx Urban is nearing completion of a 36-unit workforce housing project located at 233 Hancock St. in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. Boston-based RODE Architects designed the project, construction of which began in December 2018 and is expected to wrap up by the end of the month.