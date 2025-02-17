Monday, February 17, 2025
ARZ Realty Capital Arranges Refinancing of Two Dallas-Area Office Buildings Totaling 400,000 SF

by Taylor Williams

FARMERS BRANCH AND DALLAS — Locally based financial intermediary ARZ Realty Capital has arranged the refinancing of two office buildings totaling roughly 400,000 square feet in the northern Dallas metro area. The Meridian is a 10-story, 227,000-square-foot building located along the LBJ Freeway in Farmers Branch. The other building is located at 12005 Ford Road in northwest Dallas and is known as NorthPointe Center. Ari Raskas of ARZ Realty Capital arranged the refinancings through two separate lenders on behalf of the buildings’ owner, Maitland Management.  

