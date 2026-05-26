ASAK Solutions Signs 16,515 SF Industrial Lease in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — ASAK Solutions Inc., a provider of ground-handling services for the aviation industry, has signed a 16,515-square-foot industrial lease in the Jamaica area of Queens. The facility at 152-15 Rockaway Blvd. will support the company’s ramp and cargo handling business as JFK International Airport. Joseph Hentze Jr. of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Joseph Lagano and Reid Berch of Avison Young represented the landlord, Boston-based Longpoint Partners.