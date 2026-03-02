Monday, March 2, 2026
AcquisitionsDevelopmentRetailTexas

Asana Partners Acquires 197,105 SF Shopping Center in Austin, Plans Renovation

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Charlotte-based investment and development firm Asana Partners has acquired The Arboretum, a roughly 197,105-square-foot shopping center in the Great Hills neighborhood of Austin, with plans to renovate the property. Tenants include Amy’s Ice Creams, Ballard Designs, Chico’s, Lovesac, Pottery Barn, Cava, Teapioca Lounge, Soma and Hanara Sushi & Grill. Asana plans to reconfigure commons areas to support live music and pop-up retail, establish new patios for outdoor dining and replace storefront signage. Sitework for the renovation will begin this summer. Completion is slated for early 2027.

