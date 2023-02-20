REBusinessOnline

Asana Partners Adds Five New Tenants to Sunset Harbour Retail Center in Miami Beach

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Leasing Activity, Restaurant, Retail, Southeast

New tenants at Sunset Harbour in Miami Beach, Fla., will include four food-and-beverage concepts and a fitness club.

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — Asana Partners has announced the addition of five new tenants to Sunset Harbour, a 21,000-square-foot retail center in Miami Beach. Restaurants Casa Bufala, Sacro and Nautical Bowls will occupy 2,500, 2,813 and 950 square feet, respectively. Chip City Cookies will also join the food-and-beverage lineup, leasing 980 square feet. Additionally, fitness and wellness club The Outsider will open a 2,006-square-foot location.





