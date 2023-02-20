Asana Partners Adds Five New Tenants to Sunset Harbour Retail Center in Miami Beach

New tenants at Sunset Harbour in Miami Beach, Fla., will include four food-and-beverage concepts and a fitness club.

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — Asana Partners has announced the addition of five new tenants to Sunset Harbour, a 21,000-square-foot retail center in Miami Beach. Restaurants Casa Bufala, Sacro and Nautical Bowls will occupy 2,500, 2,813 and 950 square feet, respectively. Chip City Cookies will also join the food-and-beverage lineup, leasing 980 square feet. Additionally, fitness and wellness club The Outsider will open a 2,006-square-foot location.