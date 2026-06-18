Thursday, June 18, 2026
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Foothill-Village-SLC-UT
Recent renovations at Foothill Village, a 260,000-square-foot, grocery-anchored neighborhood center located in Salt Lake City, include a new central plaza, open-air breezeways, six new tenants and two levels of retail shops.
DevelopmentRetailUtahWestern

Asana Partners Invests $25M for Redevelopment of Retail Center in Salt Lake City

by Amy Works

SALT LAKE CITY — Asana Partners has invested $25 million to redevelop Foothill Village, a 260,000-square-foot retail center located in the East Bench neighborhood of Salt Lake City. The center, which is anchored by grocer Dan’s Fresh Market, features a new central plaza, open-air breezeways, six new tenants and two levels of retail shops. New tenants that will be joining the property later this year include Magnolia Bakery, Zao Asian Café and MD Hyperbaric. JD Flannel Donuts, Mo’ Bettahs and fitness concept [solidcore] have already opened at the center.

The final phase of construction, which will be executed in partnership with Salt Lake City in order to connect the center to Curtis Park, will be completed this month.

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