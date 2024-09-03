Tuesday, September 3, 2024
The Saxon features retail space on the first and third stories with offices on the second floor.
Asana Partners Redevelops Event Center in Minneapolis into Retail, Office Property

by Kristin Harlow

MINNEAPOLIS — Asana Partners has completed The Saxon, a redevelopment project that transformed an existing event center into retail and office space in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis. NELSON Worldwide served as the architect. The development team unified the building’s three sections, each built in different periods, into a cohesive retail and lifestyle destination. The redesign integrates retail spaces on the first and third levels with offices on the second. Solidcore is a retail tenant on the ground floor.

