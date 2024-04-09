Tuesday, April 9, 2024
The Line is a 16-story office and retail tower located at 2151 Hawkins St. in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood. (Image courtesy of Foundry Commercial)
Asana Partners Signs 23,000 SF Office Lease at The Line in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Locally based investment firm Asana Partners has signed a lease to occupy more than 23,000 square feet of office space at The Line, a 16-story office and retail tower located at 2151 Hawkins St. in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood. The lease brings The Line’s 290,000 square feet of office space to 70 percent leased, with other tenants including TTX, Northeastern University, Society Awards, Foundry Commercial, Leerink Partners, Experi and SignatureFD.

Meredith Ball and Claiborne Dandridge of Foundry Commercial represented the landlord, a joint venture between CBRE Investment Management and Portman, in the lease negotiations. In addition to office tenants, The Line’s retail component houses Sycamore Brewing, Savi Provisions, Grit Box Fitness and Chapter 6 by Jon Dressler. The Line opened in 2022.

