Asana Partners Underway on 160,000 SF Retail Redevelopment Project in Dallas

DALLAS — Charlotte-based developer Asana Partners is underway on a 160,000-square-foot retail redevelopment project in Dallas. The project will convert the former Oak Lawn Design Plaza in the city’s Design District into an upscale shopping and dining destination known as The Seam. The redevelopment will feature updated lighting, modern hardscapes and softscapes, new curb lines and sidewalk upgrades. Asana Partners has tapped Dallas-based GFF and Morris Adjmi Architects to design the project, and Adolfson & Peterson Construction to serve as the general contractor. Completion is slated for next summer.