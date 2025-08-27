Asana Partners Underway on Pacific Box Mixed-Use Redevelopment Project in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Asana Partners is redeveloping Pacific Box, a 221,600-square-foot mixed-use development on Charleston’s Upper Peninsula. The redevelopment — which will include the conversion of 26,000 square feet of office space into lifestyle retail and restaurants — is already underway. Completion of the project is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.

Existing tenants, including Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. & Taproom and Rancho Lewis, will remain open throughout the redevelopment process. Spanning 10 acres along King Street, the newly converted space will include a 6,000-square-foot marquee restaurant space, exterior upgrades, new retail façades, improved central courtyard and turf areas, a children’s play area, a venue for year-round programming, the addition of covered patio for dining and retail and increased parking options.

Lucy Butler of Thrift CRES handles retail leasing at Pacific Box, and Brian Connolly of JLL handles office leasing.