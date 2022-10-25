ASAP Holdings Buys 293-Room Former Crowne Plaza Hotel in Austin, Plans Conversion

AUSTIN, TEXAS — California-based investment firm ASAP Holdings Inc. has purchased a former Crowne Plaza hotel in Austin with plans to convert the 293-room property into a Delta Marriott hotel. The seller, Lockwood Development Partners, purchased the asset in 2021 as part of a 10-property portfolio sale. The hotel was originally constructed in 1977. Eddy Nevarez of Marcus & Millichap represented both parties in the deal.