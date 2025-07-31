ASC Begins Construction on 377-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Athens, Georgia

ATHENS, GA. — Active Senior Concepts (ASC) has broken ground on Celebration Village Athens, a new senior living community in Athens, roughly 80 miles northeast of Atlanta and home of the University of Georgia. Upon completion, the development will total 377 units, with 96 bungalows, 20 independent living cottages, 70 independent living villas, 96 concierge living apartments, 66 assisted living apartments and 29 memory care suites.

Celebration Village Athens will also feature a 30,000-square-foot Celebration Club and 4,000-square-foot spa and wellness center. Other amenities will include pickleball and bocce ball facilities, pavilions with grill stations, fire pits, a putting green, walking paths, community gardens and a private lake, as well as onsite wellness programs, chef-prepared meals and a social calendar.

The first phase of the project, which will comprise three-bedroom bungalows, is scheduled for completion in 2026. This marks the fifth Celebration Village community in Georgia, with existing properties located in Peachtree City, Snellville, Forsyth and Acworth.