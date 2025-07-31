Thursday, July 31, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Celebration Village Athens will be the fifth Celebration Village-branded seniors housing community in Georgia upon completion.
DevelopmentGeorgiaSeniors HousingSoutheast

ASC Begins Construction on 377-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Athens, Georgia

by John Nelson

ATHENS, GA. — Active Senior Concepts (ASC) has broken ground on Celebration Village Athens, a new senior living community in Athens, roughly 80 miles northeast of Atlanta and home of the University of Georgia. Upon completion, the development will total 377 units, with 96 bungalows, 20 independent living cottages, 70 independent living villas, 96 concierge living apartments, 66 assisted living apartments and 29 memory care suites.

Celebration Village Athens will also feature a 30,000-square-foot Celebration Club and 4,000-square-foot spa and wellness center. Other amenities will include pickleball and bocce ball facilities, pavilions with grill stations, fire pits, a putting green, walking paths, community gardens and a private lake, as well as onsite wellness programs, chef-prepared meals and a social calendar.

The first phase of the project, which will comprise three-bedroom bungalows, is scheduled for completion in 2026. This marks the fifth Celebration Village community in Georgia, with existing properties located in Peachtree City, Snellville, Forsyth and Acworth.

You may also like

NAI Miami | Fort Lauderdale Brokers $52.9M Sale...

BWE Provides $37M Agency Loan for Seniors Housing...

Native Realty Negotiates $5M Sale of Office Building...

JLL Arranges $36M Construction Loan for Central New...

Connell Co. Tops Out 11-Story Multifamily Project in...

IRG Begins Redevelopment of 1.4 MSF Former Joann...

The Community Builders Breaks Ground on 57-Unit Affordable...

HSR, MetLife to Break Ground on 189-Unit Multifamily...

Lee & Associates’ Report: Q2 Net Absorption Declines...