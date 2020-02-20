REBusinessOnline

Ascendant Commercial Buys Land in South Fort Worth for 2.2 MSF Industrial Project

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Ascendant Commercial, a Dallas-based investment and development firm, has purchased land at the northwest corner of Interstate 35 and State Highway 1187 in south Fort Worth for a 2.2 million-square-foot industrial project. Construction of Phase I of the project is expected to commence this summer and to feature an 850,000-square-foot speculative distribution center. Delivery is slated for May 2021. CBRE is handling leasing of the new facility.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
2020 InterFace Active Adult