Ascendant Commercial Buys Land in South Fort Worth for 2.2 MSF Industrial Project

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Ascendant Commercial, a Dallas-based investment and development firm, has purchased land at the northwest corner of Interstate 35 and State Highway 1187 in south Fort Worth for a 2.2 million-square-foot industrial project. Construction of Phase I of the project is expected to commence this summer and to feature an 850,000-square-foot speculative distribution center. Delivery is slated for May 2021. CBRE is handling leasing of the new facility.