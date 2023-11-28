Ascendant Development Completes 649-Bed Student Housing Project in Houston

HOUSTON — Ascendant Development has completed Haven at Elgin, a 649-bed student housing project that serves students at the University of Houston. The 16-story building sits on a 1.3-acre site that is adjacent to campus. Units range in size from 497 to 1,985 square feet and are furnished with vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, kitchen backsplashes, and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include study rooms on every floor, a fitness center with yoga and spin studios, outdoor kitchen space and a resort-style saltwater pool.