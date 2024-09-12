Thursday, September 12, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Haven at Charlotte features seven residential levels atop a four-story parking podium, with apartments ranging in size from 516 to 1,472 square feet.
DevelopmentMultifamilySoutheastTennessee

Ascendant Development Delivers 11-Story Apartment Tower in Nashville

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Ascendant Development has delivered Haven at Charlotte, an 11-story apartment tower located at 3025 Charlotte Ave. in Nashville. The 369-unit community is situated adjacent to the HCA headquarters campus and the OneC1ty mixed-use development.

Haven at Charlotte features seven residential levels atop a four-story parking podium, with apartments ranging in size from 516 to 1,472 square feet. Monthly rental rates range from $1,605 to $3,800, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a fitness center, yoga and spin room, outdoor kitchen area, infinity-edge saltwater pool and a rooftop clubroom/lounge.

You may also like

VanTrust Sells 1.2 MSF Industrial Facility Near Port...

Topgolf to Open Two-Level Venue in Panama City...

Smith Hill, Bain Capital Provide $57M Loan for...

Branch Properties to Develop 57,851 SF Publix-Anchored Shopping...

Lincoln Property Co. Breaks Ground on 1 MSF...

Hunt Provides LIHTC Financing for Rehabilitation, Expansion of...

Waterton Acquires 310-Unit Avant at the Arboretum Apartment...

American Healthcare REIT Acquires Four Seniors Housing Communities...

DXD Capital Breaks Ground on 355-Unit Self-Storage Facility...