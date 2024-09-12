Ascendant Development Delivers 11-Story Apartment Tower in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Ascendant Development has delivered Haven at Charlotte, an 11-story apartment tower located at 3025 Charlotte Ave. in Nashville. The 369-unit community is situated adjacent to the HCA headquarters campus and the OneC1ty mixed-use development.

Haven at Charlotte features seven residential levels atop a four-story parking podium, with apartments ranging in size from 516 to 1,472 square feet. Monthly rental rates range from $1,605 to $3,800, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a fitness center, yoga and spin room, outdoor kitchen area, infinity-edge saltwater pool and a rooftop clubroom/lounge.