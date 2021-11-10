Ascendas REIT Buys 2.1 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Kansas City for $156M

Acquisitions, Industrial, Kansas, Midwest, Missouri

This building is located at 10715 N. Airworld Drive in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Ascendas REIT has purchased a 2.1 million-square-foot industrial portfolio spanning 13 buildings in metro Kansas City for $156 million. The acquisition marks the first entry into the U.S. logistics market for Singapore-based Ascendas. The infill properties are situated across the submarkets of South Johnson County, North Johnson County, Eastern Jackson County and Northland. The portfolio is 92.6 percent occupied by 27 tenants.

Two entities doing business as ColFin 2017-11 Industrial Owner LLC and ColFin Cobalt I-II LLC were the sellers. Mark Long, John Hassler, Jim Linn and Andrew Briner of Newmark Zimmer brokered the transaction. Ascendas, an industrial REIT, is listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. Its portfolio comprises 210 properties across the globe.