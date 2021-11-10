REBusinessOnline

Ascendas REIT Buys 2.1 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Kansas City for $156M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Kansas, Midwest, Missouri

This building is located at 10715 N. Airworld Drive in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Ascendas REIT has purchased a 2.1 million-square-foot industrial portfolio spanning 13 buildings in metro Kansas City for $156 million. The acquisition marks the first entry into the U.S. logistics market for Singapore-based Ascendas. The infill properties are situated across the submarkets of South Johnson County, North Johnson County, Eastern Jackson County and Northland. The portfolio is 92.6 percent occupied by 27 tenants.

Two entities doing business as ColFin 2017-11 Industrial Owner LLC and ColFin Cobalt I-II LLC were the sellers. Mark Long, John Hassler, Jim Linn and Andrew Briner of Newmark Zimmer brokered the transaction. Ascendas, an industrial REIT, is listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. Its portfolio comprises 210 properties across the globe.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  