Thursday, September 12, 2024
AcquisitionsLife SciencesTexas

Ascension Advisory Arranges Sale-Leaseback of 59,720 SF Life Sciences Facility in Webster, Texas

by Taylor Williams

WEBSTER, TEXAS — Ascension Advisory has arranged the sale-leaseback of a 59,720-square-foot life sciences facility in Webster, a southeastern suburb of Houston. The property was originally built in 1984. The acquisition of the facility comes as part of the buyer, mission-critical materials and chemicals manufacturer VION Biosciences, purchasing both the business operations and physical real estate of the tenant, Ansh Labs, including the Webster facility. The sales price and lease details were not disclosed.

