Ascent Breaks Ground on Two New Hotels in Metro Atlanta Totaling 196 Rooms

SOUTH FULTON, GA. — Ascent Hospitality Management LLC has broken ground on two new hotels in South Fulton, approximately 20 miles southwest of Atlanta. Home2 Suites by Hilton will comprise 100 suites in studio and one-bedroom layouts and feature health and wellness amenities as well as work and meeting spaces. The second property, TownPlace Suites by Marriott, will feature 96 rooms furnished with full kitchens. Amenities will include a convenience store open 24 hours, a fitness center, swimming pool and an outdoor patio. The City of South Fulton estimates the new properties will drive $2 million of annual economic impact.

