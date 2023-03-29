Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
ArizonaDevelopmentLoansMultifamilyWestern

Ascent Companies, Vanderbuild Receive $44.9M in Construction Financing for Amavida Apartments in Marana, Arizona

by Jeff Shaw

MARANA, ARIZ. — Ascent Companies and Vanderbuild have received $44.9 million in construction financing for Amavida, a 200-unit apartment community in Marana. The community will be situated northwest of Tucson. 

The developers are planning to break ground on Amavida in the next few weeks. It will include a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, entertainment lawns, barbecues and dog parks. Amavida will also feature a 3.5-acre private park, an amenity not offered by any other multifamily property in the Tucson area. 

Brandon Harrington and Tyler Woodard of Northmarq’s debt and equity team secured the financing.

You may also like

HALL Group Underway on 224-Room Marriott Hotel at...

JMF Properties Opens 125-Unit Apartment Complex in Morris...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6M Sale of Manhattan...

PCCP, Stotan Industrial to Develop 100,400 SF Spec...

Peak Realty Begins Pre-Leasing for Mavrek Development’s New...

CBRE Arranges $43.5M Sale of Office Property in...

Stevens-Leinweber Construction Completes 160,000 SF Phoenix Logistics Center...

Keller Williams Brokers $8.6M Sale of Glassell Apartments...

Canopy Aerospace Leases 18,681 SF Headquarters in Littleton,...