Ascent Companies, Vanderbuild Receive $44.9M in Construction Financing for Amavida Apartments in Marana, Arizona

MARANA, ARIZ. — Ascent Companies and Vanderbuild have received $44.9 million in construction financing for Amavida, a 200-unit apartment community in Marana. The community will be situated northwest of Tucson.

The developers are planning to break ground on Amavida in the next few weeks. It will include a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, entertainment lawns, barbecues and dog parks. Amavida will also feature a 3.5-acre private park, an amenity not offered by any other multifamily property in the Tucson area.

Brandon Harrington and Tyler Woodard of Northmarq’s debt and equity team secured the financing.