Wednesday, March 25, 2026
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The Stately Avondale features 286 apartments, a pool, spa, pickleball courts and two dog parks and a 24/7 fitness center.
ArizonaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

Ascent Cos., Merit Partners Open 286-Unit Multifamily Community in Avondale, Arizona

by Amy Works

AVONDALE, ARIZ. — Ascent Cos. and Merit Partners have opened The Stately Avondale, an apartment property located at 12375 W. Van Buren St. in Avondale. Bryten Real Estate Partners is providing management services for the property.

The Stately Avondale features 286 one-, two- and three-bedroom residences with custom finishes and upscale details. Units feature stainless steel appliances, marble-like quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, full-size Wi-Fi-enabled washers/dryers, Nest smart thermostats, USB-C kitchen outlets, blackout roller shades and luxury vinyl plank flooring.

Onsite amenities include a resort-style pool and spa with lounges and cabanas, pickleball courts, two dog parks with wash station, mini mart and a 24/7 fitness center. Additional amenities include private garages with electric vehicle charging ports, coworking stations, outdoor entertainment spaces with grills and fireplaces and mobile app-controlled access for seamless conveniences.

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