Ascent Cos., Vanderbuild Open 200-Unit Amavida Marana Multifamily Project in Arizona

MARANA, ARIZ. — Ascent Cos. and Vanderbuild, along with Bryten Real Estate Partners as property manager, have opened Amavida Marana, an apartment community in Marana.

Located at 5555 W. Ina Road, Amavida Marana features 200 one-, two- and three-bedroom units with upgraded in-home amenities including smart thermostats, nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and vinyl wood flooring.

Community amenities include a private, four-acre, gated community park with four pickleball courts, a playground, a walking and jogging loop and an enclosed dog park. The property also includes electric vehicle charging stations, an indoor/outdoor fitness center, swimming pool, hot tub, pet washing stations and a clubhouse.