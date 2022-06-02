Ascent Solutions Signs 33,000 SF Office Lease at Cypress Waters in Coppell, Texas

COPPELL, TEXAS — Cybersecurity firm Ascent Solutions has signed a 33,000-square-foot office lease at Cypress Waters, a 1,000-acre master-planned community located in the central metroplex city of Coppell. The lease spans the entire seventh floor of the building at 2999 Olympus Blvd. Cribb Altman of JLL and Shannon Reilly of Reilly Commercial represented the tenant, which plans to move in early next year, in the lease negotiations. Billingsley Co. owns Cypress Waters.