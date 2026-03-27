Ascentris-Led Partnership Sells Two South Florida Office Buildings, Launches Multifamily Conversion Project

DORAL, FLA. — Ascentris, in partnership with Highline Real Estate Capital and Square2 Capital, has completed a multi-phase repositioning of Westside Plaza, a three-building, 382,637-square-foot office complex in Doral, a western suburb of Miami.

As a result of the project completion, Miami-based COFE Properties purchased two office buildings within Westside Plaza totaling 276,637 square feet at 8200 and 8400 N.W. 33rd St. for $63 million, according to South Florida Business Journal. Westside I and II were 98 percent leased following a renovation, including upgraded lobbies, common areas and tenant amenities, as well as the addition of two spec suites. Tenants in the office buildings include Guidewell Sanitas, US Med, LLC, Inktel Contact Center Solutions and Venture X. Chris Lee, Sean Kelly, Tom Rappa and Matthew Lee of CBRE brokered the sale.

Parallel to the transaction, a joint venture between the Ascentris-led partnership and multifamily developer ZOM Living acquired Westside Plaza II, a 106,000-square-foot office building that will be transformed into a 380-unit multifamily community under Florida’s Live Local Act, a strategy designed to provide more affordable housing opportunities. Robert Given, Brad Capas and Troy Ballard of CBRE brokered the sale of Westside Plaza II.