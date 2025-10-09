Asensus Surgical Signs 63,000 SF Life Sciences Lease at The Stitch in Research Triangle Area

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Asensus Surgical, a leader in digital surgery and minimally invasive surgical systems, has signed a 63,000-square-foot lease at The Stitch, a life sciences and research-and-development (R&D) property in Morrisville. Located in North Carolina’s Research Triangle region, the 248,456-square-foot facility is an adaptive reuse of a former outlet mall. The Stitch is located at 1001 Airport Blvd., approximately one mile from Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Eric Forshee, John MacDonell and Ashley Ingram of JLL represented the landlord, Related Fund Management, in the lease transaction. Ryan Lawrence and Joe Judge, also with JLL, represented Asensus Surgical. The deal represents the largest R&D life science lease in the Triangle since 2022, according to JLL.