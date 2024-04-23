ASG Equities Sells Retail Property in Miami’s Design District for $14M

MIAMI — New York City-based ASG Equities has sold a 4,500-square-foot retail building located at 70-74 N.E. 40th St. in Miami’s Design District. Dacra acquired the property, which was fully leased to luxury brands Ksubi and Orlean at the time of sale, for $14 million.

The transaction marks the final step for ASG’s three-property portfolio that it has sold in recent months, the others being buildings at 80 and 101 N.E. 40th St. The company is actively developing a 500,000-square-foot mixed-use development nearby called Parterre 42 with co-developer Helm Equities.