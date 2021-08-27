Ashford Hospitality Receives $98M Loan for Refinancing of Hilton Boston Back Bay Hotel

BOSTON — Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE: AHT) has received a $98 million loan for the refinancing of the 309-room Hilton Boston Back Bay hotel. Located near Fenway Park, the hotel offers amenities such as an indoor pool, fitness center, business center, meeting rooms and onsite food and beverage options. The nonrecourse, floating-rate loan features a four-year initial term with a one-year extension option. An undisclosed balance sheet lender provided the loan. Robert Douglas, a real estate advisory firm that specializes in providing capital solutions for the hospitality industry, assisted Ashford with this transaction.