Ashford Hospitality Trust Agrees to Sell Hilton Boston Back Bay Hotel for $171M

BOSTON — Dallas-based REIT Ashford Hospitality Trust has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the 390-room Hilton Boston Back Bay Hotel for $171 million. Located at 40 Dalton St., the hotel offers a mix of traditional guestrooms and suites and amenities such as a fitness center, meeting and event rooms and an onsite restaurant. The deal is expected to close before the end of March. The buyer was not disclosed. The sales price represents a cap rate of 7.3 percent based on the property’s 2023 net operating income of $14.9 million.