Ashford Hospitality Trust Obtains $218.1M Loan to Refinance Renaissance Hotel in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. has obtained a $218.1 million loan to refinance Renaissance Hotel, a 673-room hotel located at 611 Commerce St. in Nashville. Built in 1987, the hotel features meeting and event space, a club lounge, Little Fib Bar, a 24-hour market and a third-floor bar and restaurant in a glass atrium called Bridge Bar, according to the hotel website.

The two-year, non-recourse loan refinanced the existing $267.2 million mortgage. The undisclosed lender underwrote the loan with three one-year extension options and a floating interest rate of SOFR + 2.26 percent, which is 172 basis points lower than the interest rate on the previous loan.

In conjunction with the debt refinancing, Ashford Hospitality increased the preferred equity investment on the hotel by $53 million.